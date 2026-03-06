Azerbaijan orders evacuation of Tehran Embassy and Tabriz Consulate staff - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan will evacuate the staff of its embassy in Tehran and its Consulate General in Tabriz from Iran, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Baku with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, Bayramov noted that the decision was taken on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Following the drone attack yesterday, all relevant instructions were issued by President Ilham Aliyev, and diplomatic steps were taken. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s security measures are always maintained at the highest level.

When military operations take place in close proximity and risks increase, the combat readiness level of the armed forces is raised accordingly, and relevant instructions have also been issued in this regard,” the minister said.

Bayramov stated that the situation will be under continuous observation.

“We will wait for the results of the investigation in line with Iran’s promise, and decisions and further steps will be taken accordingly,” he stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel