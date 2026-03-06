Azerbaijan reveals number of evacuation requests from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan has received more than 2,500 applications from more than 50 countries regarding evacuation from Iran, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Baku with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, Bayramov noted that a large part of the applicants were provided with passage through the Azerbaijani land border.

"We traditionally don't spare our help to foreign citizens who find themselves in difficult situations," he emphasized.

