IRGC places 3 explosive devices on Azerbaijani territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. 3 explosive devices were brought into Azerbaijan as part of the terrorist provocation by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

As a result of complex counterintelligence measures, the State Security Service prevented terrorist provocations and intelligence gathering planned to be carried out in Azerbaijan by the Islamic Republic of Iran's special service, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In order to create panic among the public and damage the international reputation of our country, the strategic object Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan, one of the leaders of the Mountain Jewish Religious Community, and the Ashkenazi Synagogue were targeted.

3 explosive devices were brought into the country, but these explosives were neutralized and prevented from being transferred to another person.

Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rustamzada Behnam Sahibali and Zandkian Yaser Rahim, in advance, established a criminal connection with Tarkhan Guliyev to bring an explosive device into the country. On the instructions of Zandkian Yaser Rahim, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 1 unknown container placed near the Shikhov settlement of the Sabail region was identified. During the inspection of the container, it was discovered that it contained 7 kg 730 grams of "C-4" explosive, intended for blowing up objects and concrete structures. During the operational filming of the State Security Service, it was determined that Tarkhan Guliyev, along with Nijat Aghayev, came by car and took the container from where it was placed, and in the following days they hid the explosive device in the Nasimi district of Baku.

Later, it was revealed that the container with the explosive device inside was again brought into the country on the instructions of Azarundbileh Hosein Savar Saber, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran who has direct ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. Inside it were 2 remotely controlled "C-4" type explosive devices. Asad Abdullayev, a citizen of Azerbaijan with whom criminal ties were previously established, came to the secret storage location and took the container. Since information about this was received in advance, the storage location was equipped with secret video surveillance by the State Security Service to detect this situation. The next day, it was discovered that Rashad Rustamov and Asad Abdullayev together took the container from a known secret storage location in the Baglar massif of the Shikhlar settlement of the Gobustan region and hid the package near the house where Abdullayev lived. It was determined that the Iranian citizens who had criminal ties with Azerbaijani citizens were involved in drug smuggling and had direct ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Sheikhzadeh Sajjad Moghadam Sati Sofi Evad, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who had promised 50,000 US dollars to the person who would place an explosive device under the bridge in the Sangachal settlement of the Garadagh district of Baku, was looking for the person who would do the job. At the same time, it was revealed that S. Sheikhzadeh received special instructions from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to prepare assassination plans against people of Jewish origin living in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The location of the previous 3 explosive devices was not determined by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps due to the fact that the people they trusted had cut off ties with the initiators. Therefore, the next explosive device was provided at the initiative of Hafez Tavassoli, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Thus, 1 explosive device weighing 1280 grams was identified near the Shipyard located in the Garadagh district of the capital. The lethal force of this explosive is 250-300 meters away. Hafez Tavassoli, identified as the coordinating agent of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, contacted Khadija Aghayeva and asked her to keep the box with her for two days. The Azerbaijani citizen, who received the package from the sent coordinates, left the box in a secret place in the Masazir settlement in the following days.

Khadija Aghayeva, after observing a person approaching on a motorcycle and taking the package, informed H. Tavassoli about this. After Agayeva placed the explosive in a previously agreed place in the Masazir settlement, Sajjad Sheikhzadeh Moghaddam Sati Sofli Evad instructed Elvin Ahmadov to take the explosive device and hide it around the courtyard of his house in the Bilajari settlement where he lived.