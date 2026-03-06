ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed the development of a strategic partnership, Trend reports via the Federation Council of Russia.

The meeting, which took place between Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia, and Esen Aydogdyyev, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Russia, centered on strengthening interparliamentary relations, which are increasingly viewed as a pivotal mechanism for enhancing bilateral ties. Both parties acknowledged the steady expansion of cooperation not only in the economic domain but also in the humanitarian and political spheres.

Additionally, the conversation included a review of Turkmenistan’s program for assuming the CIS chairmanship in 2026. The Russian side commended Ashgabat’s proposed concept, describing it as both substantive and comprehensive. Kosachev reaffirmed the Federation Council’s full support for Turkmenistan’s initiatives, both bilaterally and within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. Russia’s backing of Turkmenistan’s CIS programs is widely regarded as a crucial element in fostering regional stability and integration.

The situation in the Middle East was also addressed during the meeting. Kosachev expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s organizational and logistical contributions to the evacuation of Russian citizens from conflict zones. The swift and decisive assistance provided by Turkmenistan was recognized as vital to the successful execution of the humanitarian mission, especially in the context of complex international circumstances.