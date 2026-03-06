bp shines spotlight on top reliability metrics for Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Reliability indicators for Shah Deniz projects in Azerbaijan remain at 100%, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Activities continue. Firstly, we continue drilling—we plan to drill approximately six new wells. Secondly, we are making good progress on the construction of a new facility, Shah Deniz Compression.

This facility will essentially reduce reservoir pressure and extract more gas, thereby providing the country with additional resources," he explained.

Located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Shah Deniz, discovered in 1999, is one of the world’s largest gas-condensate fields, with an estimated one trillion cubic meters of gas and 243 million tons of condensate. The effective execution of the Shah Deniz gas initiative has positioned Azerbaijan as a prominent player in the global gas export arena.

After the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline was commissioned in 2006, Azerbaijan began exporting natural gas to the Georgian and Turkish markets.

