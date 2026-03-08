Diplomatic representatives from Germany and Spain evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 8 March 2026 01:50 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The evacuation of foreign citizens from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara border crossing point continued in the evening, Trend reports.

Thirteen people from Germany and six diplomatic representatives from Spain were evacuated through the Astara border crossing.

The evacuation process at the Astara state border crossing continues without interruption, and border crossings are carried out in accordance with existing procedures and under the supervision of the relevant agencies.

