Azerbaijan carries out next evacuation flight for its citizens remaining in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan carried out the next safe evacuation of its citizens, whose flights were canceled amid the unfolding situation in the Middle East, from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku today, Trend reports.

The evacuation was carried out to ensure the safe return of Azerbaijani nationals. An AZAL-owned Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. More than 200 citizens were brought back to the country on the evacuation flight.

AZAL, as the national air carrier, is currently operating flights in a safe and coordinated manner in accordance with procedures determined by the relevant authorities.

