Azerbaijan, Belarus Parliamentary speakers share perspectives on regional strains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Sahiba Gafarova,
Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament held a telephone conversation
with Natalia Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic
of the National Assembly of Belarus, the parliamentary press
service told Trend.
The sides exchanged views on the developments taking place in
the region.
During the conversation, Kochanova expressed concern over the
drone attacks carried out by Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic and voiced regret that civilians were harmed in the
incident, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
The speakers also emphasized the importance of continuing
dialogue and cooperation between the parliaments of the two
countries. They further exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
