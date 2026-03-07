Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Belarus Parliamentary speakers share perspectives on regional strains

Politics Materials 7 March 2026 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Belarus Parliamentary speakers share perspectives on regional strains

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament held a telephone conversation with Natalia Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The sides exchanged views on the developments taking place in the region.

During the conversation, Kochanova expressed concern over the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and voiced regret that civilians were harmed in the incident, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The speakers also emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries. They further exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more