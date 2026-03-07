Preparations for WUF13 feature new inclusive “Opportunities for All” project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A socially significant initiative titled “Opportunities for All” has been launched at the DOST Inclusive Development and Creativity Center, which operates under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The project is organized by the Center within the framework of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign (#AUC2026), an initiative jointly implemented by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

Representatives of state and private institutions partnering in the project, international organizations, and persons with disabilities participating in the program, as well as volunteers and interns, attended the launch event held at the Center.

Participants first viewed an exhibition featuring handicrafts created by trainers and beneficiaries and observed the creative process in the center's training studios.

Deputy Director of the Center, Matanat Mammadova, provided information on the institution’s areas of activity and the work being carried out to develop the creative potential of vulnerable groups engaged in training programs there.

Chief Adviser on Advocacy and Projects at UN-Habitat, Maleyka Taghizada, noted that the upcoming session of WUF places particular emphasis on inclusive urban development and accessibility for everyone as one of the key priorities on the global agenda.

The importance of the “Opportunities for All” project was also highlighted in terms of enabling persons with disabilities to gain real experience in corporate work environments, facilitating their more active integration into the labor market, and promoting inclusive workplaces.

Participants were also informed about the equal opportunity conditions and social support mechanisms established at the center, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation with international partners in this field.

Starting from March 10, up to 30 beneficiaries aged 15-29 with disabilities from the center will take part in a three-day short-term internship program in government institutions, international organizations, and private companies. The program will provide young participants with an opportunity to familiarize themselves with real working environments and demonstrate their potential.

The closing ceremony of the project is expected to be held during the Baku Urban Week as part of WUF13.

