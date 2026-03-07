Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs talking up drone attacks on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) told Trend.

The sides discussed issues arising from drone attacks carried out by Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the call, Bayramov provided detailed information about the drone strikes.

He noted that the attack carried out against the territory of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and contributes to rising tensions in the region. It was also emphasized that Iran is expected to provide an explanation regarding the attack within a short period of time.

The Turkmen minister, in turn, expressed concern over the current situation.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the conversation.

