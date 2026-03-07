President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to President of Slovakia for his support and solidarity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini for the support provided to Azerbaijan following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The post, shared on the President Ilham Aliyev's “X” account, reads: "Sincere gratitude to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, for his principled position and solidarity following recent drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan. Immediate support by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of Slovak diplomatic staff from Tehran is a clear manifestation of the high-level and strategic relations between our countries, and an expression of our commitment to international cooperation."