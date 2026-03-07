Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to Türkiye

Politics Materials 7 March 2026 09:13 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, has departed for a working visit to Istanbul,Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The visit will include Bayramov’s participation and speech at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the trip, the Azerbaijani foreign minister is also expected to hold a series of high-level meetings.

