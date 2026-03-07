Azerbaijan reveals updated passenger traffic on Nakhchivan-Iğdır route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A total of 673 people have been transported from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and Turkish Iğdır and back, a source in the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

According to the source, passenger transportation between the cities continues with specially allocated buses.

"As it's known, flights at Nakhchivan International Airport have been temporarily suspended. Flights are being organized from Baku to Iğdır to facilitate the travel of Azerbaijani citizens from the capital to Nakhchivan and back. The passengers are transported from Igdir to Nakhchivan and back by buses specially allocated by the agency, free of charge," the source explained.

The source noted that transportation from Nakhchivan Bus Station to Iğdır Airport and back is carried out by seven large-capacity buses. At the same time, backup vehicles have been allocated for transportation.

A total of 19 trips have been operated since March 5. The process is ongoing.

