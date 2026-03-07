We highly appreciate U.S. statement condemning the Iranian drone attacks - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. We highly appreciate the statement of the United States Department of State condemning the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and expressing solidarity with our country, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on the statement of the United States Department of State regarding Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Through this statement, the U.S. side has demonstrated to the whole world its support for its partners.

The position expressed by the United States fully corresponds to the letter and spirit of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, signed on February 10 this year.

On such a tense period, many countries have demonstrated their support and solidarity with Azerbaijan. We are grateful to each and every one of them.

Obviously, the support shown by the United States, the most powerful country in the world, carries particular significance.

We express our gratitude to the United States for the demonstrated principled position," the ministry says.