Chairman of Senate of Pakistan telephones Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has telephoned Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The telephone conversation addressed the processes taking place in the region. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed concerns over the drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Azerbaijan and let it be known that he condemns these assaults. He said that the State of Pakistan always stands with Azerbaijan.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity.

There was also an exchange of views during the telephone conversation as to deepening the co-operation between the parliaments further in the context of the tense processes unfolding in the world.