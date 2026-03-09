Turkmenistan emphasizes UK-backed enterprises in economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 9. Around 30 enterprises with British capital are registered in Turkmenistan at the current time, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The figures were presented during a joint meeting on February 26 among Chief Executive Officer of the London Stock Exchange, Julia Hoggett, UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov.

These companies operate in construction, industry, trade and services, forming the backbone of Turkmen-UK economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade and economic ties, emphasizing the role of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council as a key coordination mechanism for cooperation.