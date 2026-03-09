Kyrgyzstan advances energy infrastructure with EBRD-backed project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 9. Kyrgyzstan to build 500 kV Kemin - Balykchy power line to strengthen energy security, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

According to information, the project, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is designed to address electricity shortages in the northern regions of the country. It involves the construction of a 52.7-kilometer overhead transmission line and a new substation in Balykchy.

This initiative forms part of the broader reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

In 2026, the country’s energy sector is expected to enter a stage of comprehensive technological modernization, with the objectives of optimizing working conditions for energy personnel, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers, and improving service quality.

With the support of international financial institutions, including the EBRD, IDB, World Bank, and JICA, the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan will implement a series of strategic projects aimed at strengthening the national energy infrastructure.