Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 23
|
1.7
|
March 2
|
1.7
|
February 24
|
1.7
|
March 3
|
1.7
|
February 25
|
1.7
|
March 4
|
1.7
|
February 26
|
1.7
|
March 5
|
1.7
|
February 27
|
1.7
|
March 6
|
1.7
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0294 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.02508 manat, amounting to 1.98146 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
February 23
|
2.0096
|
March 2
|
2.0035
|
February 24
|
2.0008
|
March 3
|
1.9857
|
February 25
|
2.0051
|
March 4
|
1.9706
|
February 26
|
2.0092
|
March 5
|
1.9734
|
February 27
|
2.0080
|
March 6
|
1.9741
|
|
2.00654
|
|
1.98146
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0442 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.02472 manat, amounting to 2.18796 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 23
|
2.2138
|
March 2
|
2.2071
|
February 24
|
2.2051
|
March 3
|
2.1942
|
February 25
|
2.2274
|
March 4
|
2.1920
|
February 26
|
2.2016
|
March 5
|
2.1836
|
February 27
|
2.2155
|
March 6
|
2.1629
|
|
2.21268
|
|
2.18796
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0386 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03864 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
February 23
|
0.0388
|
March 2
|
0.0387
|
February 24
|
0.0388
|
March 3
|
0.0387
|
February 25
|
0.0388
|
March 4
|
0.0386
|
February 26
|
0.0387
|
March 5
|
0.0386
|
February 27
|
0.0387
|
March 6
|
0.0386
|
|
0.03876
|
|
0.03864
