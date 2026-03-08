Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 8 March 2026 17:59 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

February 23

1.7

March 2

1.7

February 24

1.7

March 3

1.7

February 25

1.7

March 4

1.7

February 26

1.7

March 5

1.7

February 27

1.7

March 6

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0294 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.02508 manat, amounting to 1.98146 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

February 23

2.0096

March 2

2.0035

February 24

2.0008

March 3

1.9857

February 25

2.0051

March 4

1.9706

February 26

2.0092

March 5

1.9734

February 27

2.0080

March 6

1.9741

Average rate per week

2.00654

Average rate per week

1.98146

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0442 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.02472 manat, amounting to 2.18796 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

February 23

2.2138

March 2

2.2071

February 24

2.2051

March 3

2.1942

February 25

2.2274

March 4

2.1920

February 26

2.2016

March 5

2.1836

February 27

2.2155

March 6

2.1629

Average rate per week

2.21268

Average rate per week

2.18796

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0386 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00012 manat, making 0.03864 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

February 23

0.0388

March 2

0.0387

February 24

0.0388

March 3

0.0387

February 25

0.0388

March 4

0.0386

February 26

0.0387

March 5

0.0386

February 27

0.0387

March 6

0.0386

Average rate per week

0.03876

Average rate per week

0.03864

