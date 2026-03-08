Azerbaijani, Bulgarian FMs talking up drone attacks on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. On March 8, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neinski called Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the recent security situation in the region, including Iran’s drone strikes on Azerbaijani territory.

Minister Neinski condemned the attacks, expressed concern over the situation, and stressed the importance of maintaining regional stability. She also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in the transit of Bulgarian citizens from Iran.

During the call, the ministers reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, and exchanged views on energy security, regional relations, and collaboration within international organizations.