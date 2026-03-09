Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at Linz Grand Prix 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan’s national judo team has delivered an outstanding performance at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2026 held in the city of Linz, securing a total of four medals, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, heavyweights Dzhamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) clinched a bronze medal, after a decisive victory over Georgian representative Irakli Demetrashvili.

Earlier, Ruslan Pashayev earned the top podium spot in the men’s 66kg weight division, while Vusal Galandarzade (81kg) won a silver, and Omar Rajabli (81kg), added another bronze to the tally.

With one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, Azerbaijan secured third place overall among 59 countries. Notably, the men’s squad led the field, finishing first in their division.