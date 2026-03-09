Iranian drone attacks prompt Bapco Energies to declare force majeure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Bapco Energies, a key energy company in Bahrain, has declared a force majeure on its group operations, Trend reports.

The declaration of force majeure, a legal clause that releases parties from liability for failing to fulfill obligations due to events beyond their control, follows reports of thick smoke rising near the location of Bapco’s oil refinery.

The statement comes after a drone attack launched from Iran caused injuries and damage in the Sitra region. Bapco’s refinery is one of Bahrain’s most important energy facilities, playing a critical role in the country’s oil processing and overall energy sector.