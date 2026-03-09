Azerbaijani MoD harshly condemns missile attack on Türkiye

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has strongly condemned the missile attack on Türkiye, the statement of the ministry says, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the missile attack carried out against the territory of Türkiye and neutralized over Gaziantep," the statement emphasized.

The statement noted that such actions pose a serious threat to regional peace and security and are unacceptable.

"We express our full solidarity with brotherly Türkiye. We support the efforts of the Turkish government to ensure the security of its population and territory. Azerbaijan stands firmly with Türkiye," added the statement.

On March 9, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that the ballistic missile, which was fired from Iran and entered Turkish airspace, has been neutralized by NATO air and missile defense forces located in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the ministry, the missile parts fell in empty areas in Gaziantep. There were no deaths or injuries in the incident.

The ministry further asserted that all requisite measures will be implemented with determination and without delay in response to any threats to Turkish territory and airspace.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel