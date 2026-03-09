Azerbaijan dispatches Russian grain shipment to Armenia today (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. A freight train
carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from Bilajari
Railway Station in Baku, transiting through the territory of
Azerbaijan, Trend
reports.
The train consists of 7 wagons transporting a total of 488 tons
of grain destined for Armenia.
So far, more than 21,000 tons (302 wagons) of grain, as well as
610 tons (9 wagons) of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to
Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.
After leaving Azerbaijan, the train will cross into Georgia
through the Boyuk Kasik station and then continue onward to
Armenia.
The previous shipment along this route took place on February 4,
when a freight train of 8 wagons carrying 560 tons of Russian grain
was dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan.