Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan’s AZAL resumes direct flights to Nakhchivan

Society Materials 9 March 2026 12:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s AZAL resumes direct flights to Nakhchivan

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is resuming direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan since today, Trend reports via AZAL.

AZAL's planned flight schedule on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route as of March 9, 2026:

Flight

Departing from Baku

Departing from Nakhchivan

J2 2251 / 2252

18:00

20:00

J2 2253 / 2254

19:00

21:00

J2 2255 / 2256

20:00

22:00

J2 2257 / 2258

21:00

23:00

From March 10, 2026, flights to Nakhchivan will continue to operate in a regular mode (as usual).

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.

Further details can be found by airline e-mail at [email protected].

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more