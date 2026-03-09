Azerbaijan’s AZAL resumes direct flights to Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is resuming direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan since today, Trend reports via AZAL.
AZAL's planned flight schedule on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route as of March 9, 2026:
|
Flight
|
Departing from Baku
|
Departing from Nakhchivan
|
J2 2251 / 2252
|
18:00
|
20:00
|
J2 2253 / 2254
|
19:00
|
21:00
|
J2 2255 / 2256
|
20:00
|
22:00
|
J2 2257 / 2258
|
21:00
|
23:00
From March 10, 2026, flights to Nakhchivan will continue to operate in a regular mode (as usual).
AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.
Further details can be found by airline e-mail at [email protected].
