Azerbaijani FM briefs his Romanian counterpart on drone attack against Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has briefed his Romanian counterpart Oana-Silvia Toiu on a drone attack against Nakhchivan during the phone conversation, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The parties discussed the current security situation in the region, especially the risks arising from the increased tension in the Middle East.

"In this context, the other party was informed about the drone attack carried out from Iranian territory against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the damage of civilian infrastructure, and the injury of civilians as a result of the attacks.

The Romanian minister condemned this attack and expressed her concern. She emphasized that such attacks pose a serious threat to stability and security in the region," the statement noted.

The conversation also discussed issues on the agenda of the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, energy security, and transport and connectivity projects, as well as other areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interest.

