Uzbekistan explores financing opportunities with Nordic Investment Bank

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 9. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a meeting with President and CEO of the Nordic Investment Bank, André Küüsvek, in Helsinki to discuss expanding cooperation in key sectors, the publication of Uzbek FM on X says, Trend reports.

“Discussed expanding cooperation, particularly in financing sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and energy efficiency projects,” he stated.

He noted that the parties also explored the bank’s potential engagement in priority investment initiatives aimed at supporting Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms and long-term economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Nordic Investment Bank is an international financial institution owned by eight countries — Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The bank finances public and private sector projects aimed at strengthening economic development, productivity, and environmental sustainability in member states and partner regions, including Central Asia.