Uzbekistan reveals total number of its repatriated citizens

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 9. A total of 21,712 citizens of Uzbekistan have been returned to the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, a total of 17,963 citizens made their way from Saudi Arabia, while 3,290 came from the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, 378 arrived from Qatar, 47 from Iran, 27 from Bahrain, and 7 from Oman.



The ministry pointed out that the return of Uzbek citizens is unfolding in a well-organized and step-by-step manner.

At present, repatriation is mainly being organized from countries whose airspace remains open for civil aviation, which makes it possible to continue evacuation flights without major restrictions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel