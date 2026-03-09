Azerbaijani and Portuguese FMs exchange views on international security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel have held an exchange of views on regional and international security issues during the phone conversation, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The ministers reviewed the potential risks to regional security stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"In this context, the drone attack carried out from Iranian territory against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan was emphasized as unacceptable and condemned," the statement noted.

The dialogue explored the existing dynamics and future potential of the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan and Portugal, encompassing political discourse, economic collaboration, and various topics of shared significance. The ministers underscored the significance of maintaining ongoing reciprocal engagements.

