Azerbaijan discusses drone attack on its territory with Somalian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the drone attack on the country's territory during a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

"During the conversation, the military escalation in the Middle East, as well as the drone attack on our country by Iran, was discussed.

The conversation emphasized that such steps are directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and pose risks to stability in the region, and the Somali side strongly condemned these attacks," the statement noted.

The stakeholders emphasized the critical need to adhere to the established norms and principles of international law, while also mitigating any potential escalation of tensions that could impact both regional and global security.

The parties also engaged in a discourse regarding the existing dynamics and future trajectories of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, encompassing political dialogue, collaborative efforts within international organizations, and various matters of shared interest.

The significance of Somalia's position as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was underscored in this context.

