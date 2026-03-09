Seven more Mexican diplomats and their family members evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The process of evacuating foreign diplomats and citizens from Iran to Azerbaijan through the Astara state border crossing continues, Trend reports.

Seven Mexican diplomats and their family members were evacuated through the border crossing. After completing all necessary procedures, they safely crossed the border into Azerbaijan.

The evacuation process is carried out in accordance with the relevant procedural rules and safety requirements. All necessary conditions for comfortable and safe movement of citizens have been created at the checkpoint, and the process continues in stages throughout the day.