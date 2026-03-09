Turkish MoD reveals landing of ballistic missile fired from Iran in Gaziantep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. A ballistic missile fired from Iran has fallen in Gaziantep, Türkiye, the statement of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

The statement reveals that NATO air and missile defense forces stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean have successfully neutralized the missile that breached Turkish airspace.

"Some of the ammunition fell in empty areas in Gaziantep. There were no deaths or injuries in the incident.

Türkiye attaches great importance to good neighborly relations and regional stability. However, we emphasize once again that all necessary steps will be taken resolutely and without hesitation against any threat to the territories and airspace of our country. We remind you that compliance with Türkiye's warnings in this direction will serve everyone's interests," the statement noted.

