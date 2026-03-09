U.S. orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia over security risks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to security concerns, Trend reports, citing the U.S. Department of State.

The decision amends a previous authorization issued on March 3 that allowed voluntary departure of non-essential personnel.

"Following the onset of hostilities between the United States and Iran on February 28, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights.

The U.S. government has limited ability to offer emergency services to U.S. citizens in Saudi Arabia due to the safety risks," the statement reads.

In addition, travel restrictions remain in place for U.S. government employees in the country. Personnel are prohibited from traveling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and from visiting Qatif for non-official purposes.

U.S. citizens in Saudi Arabia have been advised to take the same precautions and contact the U.S. Embassy if they require assistance.