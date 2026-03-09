Azerbaijani, German foreign ministers debate rising tension in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the current security situation in the region and the effects of the rising tension in the Middle East on regional and global security during the phone conversation with his German counterpart Johann David Wadephul, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The German minister voiced his apprehension regarding the drone attacks executed by Iran targeting Azerbaijan, while also conveying solidarity with the nation.

He expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for their assistance in the evacuation of his nation's citizens from Iran.

The discussion encompassed perspectives on the future of Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral relations alongside various regional matters of shared concern.

