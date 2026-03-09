Türkiye to take measures to strengthen its security - Erdogan

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Despite our warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will damage Turkish-Iranian friendly relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech after a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

The Turkish President said that there was no need to resort to a plan that would cast a shadow on the thousand-year-old good-neighborly and fraternal relations.

"We will continue to monitor developments in coordination with NATO and other allies and will take additional measures to strengthen our security," Erdogan added.