Türkiye to take measures to strengthen its security - Erdogan

Türkiye Materials 9 March 2026 21:06 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Despite our warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps continue to be taken that will damage Turkish-Iranian friendly relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a speech after a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

The Turkish President said that there was no need to resort to a plan that would cast a shadow on the thousand-year-old good-neighborly and fraternal relations.

"We will continue to monitor developments in coordination with NATO and other allies and will take additional measures to strengthen our security," Erdogan added.

