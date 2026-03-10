Turkish president hold telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. At the request of the Iranian side, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Public Relations Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration says, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Turkish President stated the need to open the doors to diplomacy and that Türkiye is making efforts to achieve this goal.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye suffers negative consequences from conflicts in which it is not involved, that violation of our airspace can under no circumstances be justified, and that Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against it.

During the phone call, the Iranian president stated that the missiles were not fired by Iran and that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the matter.