Turkmenistan, Belgium explore new frontiers for enhanced cooperation

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 10. Turkmenistan and Belgium explored opportunities for expanding bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation, with a particular focus on Ashgabat’s engagement with the European Union, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels.

The talks occurred during a meeting between Sapar Palvanov, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Brussels, and Charles Michel, Belgium’s Minister of State.

The sides highlighted Turkmenistan's significant potential for enhancing cooperation with European partners across a range of sectors.

The necessity of further reinforcing the legal and institutional frameworks governing Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the European Union was also underscored.

In addition, the parties exchanged perspectives on regional developments, with particular recognition of the growing unity among Central Asian countries and their increasing coordination on regional matters.

Previously, Turkmenistan and the European Union held the 9th interparliamentary meeting in Brussels. The Turkmen delegation, led by Maksat Kulyyev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, met with European Union representatives, including MEP Giuseppina Princi, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asian Countries (DCAS).

The meeting focused on political and economic cooperation, regional developments in Central Asia, international issues, and topics related to the rule of law and social policy.