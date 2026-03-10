Azerbaijan's ANAMA reports progress on mine clearance in nation's liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A total of 15 anti-tank mines, eight anti-personnel mines, and 743 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from March 2 through 9, the weekly statement of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations says, Trend reports.

The agency noted that 1,191 hectares of land were cleared of mines over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

