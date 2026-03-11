Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $12.69, or 12.3%, on March 10 from the previous level, coming in at $90.34 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $12.77, or 12.9%, to $86.33 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $13.63, or 20.4%, to $53.14 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $14.9, or 14.5%, to $87.94 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

