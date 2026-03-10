U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership has opportunity to grow even stronger - USACC executive director

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. In this changing environment, the U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership has an opportunity to grow even stronger, said Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the Chamber’s 30th anniversary.

Bakhishov noted that for three decades, the Chamber has served as a bridge between two nations, two economies, and two business communities.

“Today is not only a moment we celebrate the past, but also an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made together and to look ahead to the future we are building together.

Since its establishment, the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce has been dedicated to advancing economic cooperation, trade, investment, and strategic partnership between the United States and Azerbaijan. Over the past 30 years, the Chamber has played an important role in facilitating dialogue between government leaders, connecting businesses, and creating platforms where ideas, partnerships, and investments could flourish,” he said.

The USACC Executive Director pointed out that

through high-level forums, trade missions, policy dialogues, and business roundtables, the Chamber has brought together leaders from both countries to explore opportunities and address challenges.

“We have supported the entry of American companies into Azerbaijan's growing market and helped Azerbaijani partners to build meaningful connections in the United States. The Chamber has also been proud to contribute to some of the most transformative chapters in the economic relationship between our two nations. From the early development of Azerbaijan's energy sector and the major international infrastructure projects to expansion of cooperation in finance, technology, and services, the Chamber has consistently served a trusted platform for collaboration.

In recent years, our work has expanded even further. We have focused on diversifying economic engagement, supporting partnerships in renewable energy, digital innovation, infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, financial partnerships, financial sector partnerships, and advanced technologies,” he added.

Bakhishov noted that looking forward, the Chamber will continue to focus on several key priorities.

“First, expanding trade and investment opportunities by creating more platforms for American and Azerbaijani companies to collaborate and innovate. Second, supporting the energy transition, including renewable energy, development of sustainable finance, climate-focused investment initiatives. Third, strengthening partnership in technology and innovation, ensuring that both countries remain connected to the industries that will define the future.

The U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce will continue to serve as the catalyst for partnership, talent, and opportunity, ensuring that the economic relationship between our two countries continues to grow, evolve, and succeed in the decades ahead,” he said.