Kyrgyzstan expands cashless payment footprint in its Chui region
The expansion of bank card circulation and payment infrastructure in Chui region reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader transition toward cashless payments and improved access to financial services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy