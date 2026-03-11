Azerbaijan, UN Alliance of Civilizations discuss new frontiers for co-op (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations have discussed сooperation prospects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and Special Envoy for Combating Islamophobia, who is in Azerbaijan for the Global Baku Forum.

The meeting encompassed a review of the ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, as well as the continuation of joint initiatives. The parties highlighted the significant role of their existing partnership in advancing intercultural and interreligious dialogue and underscored Azerbaijan’s key contributions to fostering intercultural dialogue through the Baku Process and other international platforms.

Minister Bayramov also provided an update on the regional situation in the post-conflict period, outlining Azerbaijan’s peace efforts and the ongoing peace process with Armenia.

In response, Moratinos commended Azerbaijan’s active and consistent international policy on intercultural dialogue, emphasizing the importance of further advancing cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations. He reiterated his support for the continuation of joint initiatives aimed at promoting global peace and dialogue.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the escalation of military tensions in the Middle East, expressing mutual concerns about the current state of affairs in the region.

The discussions also covered other bilateral and multilateral topics of shared interest, including the promotion of intercultural solidarity in the face of global challenges and exploring opportunities for joint action in combating Islamophobia.

