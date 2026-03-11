Azerbaijan's pavilion at Expo 2025 wins award in Architectural Design category

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Expo 2025 world exhibition has won another award, Trend reports.

Last year, the national pavilion, created under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Osaka, Japan, was awarded the Real Estate & Architecture Award in the Architectural Design category.

This international award for architecture and real estate projects was established in Germany by a group of experts from different countries. The main goal of the award is to promote the best design, architectural examples, and real estate projects.

During the evaluation of the Azerbaijani pavilion, criteria such as the architectural concept and design quality of the project, innovation and originality, and sustainability were taken into account.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Expo 2025 world exhibition was previously chosen as the winner in the Excellent Architecture / Fair and Exhibition category of the German Design Award.

Azerbaijan, which has been successfully participating in Expo exhibitions since 2000 and has received various awards among national pavilions, was also successfully represented in Osaka. The national pavilion here was among the most distinguished and visited. The concept of the Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo 2025, which covered the theme of "Seven bridges for sustainability", was derived from the "Seven Beauties" poem of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2025, which ran from April 13 through October 13, received more than two million visitors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel