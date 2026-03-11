Oman takes down drones close to Duqm city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Oman’s air defense systems have neutralized two drones believed to belong to Iran north of the city of Duqm amid continuing escalation in the Middle East, Trend reports.

According to media reports, one of the drones fell into the sea. No damage or casualties have been reported.

The Omani government strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the security of the country and its residents.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

