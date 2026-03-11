Iran's new Supreme Leader alive, president's son says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Iran's new Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and has no problems, Yousef Pezeshkian, son and advisor to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said on his social media account, Trend reports.

According to him, after hearing the news about the injury of Mojtaba Khamenei yesterday, he received information about this from friends who were in contact.

On March 10, information was spread in foreign media that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously injured.

On February 28, the U.S., along with Israel, launched a military operation against Iran. Several cities in the country, including the capital, have been attacked. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes against Israel and U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

Since the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a concrete agreement in the talks on their nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran on February 28. In response, Iran has been attacking Israel and U.S. military facilities in the region with missiles and drones since that day.

The February 28 airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts unanimously elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country’s third Supreme Leader.

From March 1 through 5, the conflict escalated further, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East. The U.S. side's losses were reported to be eight dead and more than 140 injured.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

