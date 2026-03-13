Saudi Arabia reveals total number of neutralized Iranian drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense announced neutralization of 10 more Iranian drones advancing towards the eastern and central provinces of the country by its air defense forces, Trend reports.

The total number of Iranian drones shot down in Saudi airspace in a few hours has approached 50. The number of drones in the latest attack was greater than in previous waves of attacks.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.