IRGC shoots down U.S. aircraft carrier - Iranian military headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) Navy has launched several strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and partially disabled it, the statement by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran's Armed Forces says, Trend reports.

The Iranian Armed Forces noted that the aircraft carrier is leaving the Persian Gulf region and heading towards the U.S.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

