Iran crisis exposes Kyrgyzstan’s fuel vulnerability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Kyrgyzstan is facing new economic challenges due to the evolving situation around Iran, where rising instability is contributing to a gradual increase in global energy prices and placing additional pressure on the global energy balance.

Kyrgyzstan is almost entirely dependent on imports of petroleum products. Although the country does not receive direct supplies from the Persian Gulf states, the rise in global oil prices still has significant consequences. Fuel prices are increasing, inflationary pressures are intensifying, and costs are rising in transport, agriculture, and industry. An additional risk factor is the strengthening of the US dollar, to which payments for energy resources are tied, creating pressure on the currency market and the balance of payments.

Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Iran amounted to approximately $80 million last year. The country exported legumes and nuts, while imports from Iran included paints and varnishes, construction materials, and certain food products. For Kyrgyzstan’s economy, this trade volume is relatively small. However, the geopolitical situation in the region directly affects global energy markets.

Recent airstrikes by the United States and Israel on facilities in Iran triggered a sharp increase in oil and aviation fuel prices, further heightening uncertainty in the global energy market.

In the short term, the key task for the government is to maintain stable prices and ensure that there is no fuel shortage in the domestic market. For example, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce recently held a working meeting with oil traders, confirming that fuel reserves are sufficient for approximately two months. Supplies continue without disruption, and prices are currently being restrained at around 3 som per liter for gasoline and diesel. In the event of further increases in global oil prices, the government is prepared to use stabilization measures, ranging from tax adjustments to the release of state reserves.

At the same time, the crisis around Iran has once again highlighted the structural vulnerability of Kyrgyzstan’s energy balance. The longer instability persists in global markets, the more urgent it becomes to reduce the country’s dependence on imported energy resources.

In this regard, Bishkek is actively developing the green and renewable energy sector, including small hydropower plants and solar projects, which gradually strengthens the country’s energy security.

Thus, even relatively small trade volumes with Iran demonstrate that, in the context of geopolitical risks and strikes on energy infrastructure, Kyrgyzstan directly feels the effects of fluctuations in global energy prices. This situation requires comprehensive domestic measures to maintain economic stability.

If tensions in the Middle East ease, the negative impact on domestic prices will likely be temporary and limited to a short-term spike. However, if volatility in global oil markets persists, pressure on prices and inflation in Kyrgyzstan will increase, requiring more active use of state reserves and regulatory tools. Should the crisis escalate further, the government will have to accelerate reforms in the energy sector, expand the development of alternative energy, and diversify supply sources in order to reduce the economy’s dependence on imported fuel and strengthen long-term resilience.