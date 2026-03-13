Iran threatens to destroy US oil and gas infrastructure in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. An attack on Iran's energy facilities would destroy all US-linked oil and gas infrastructure in the Middle East, a spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces' central headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya says, Trend reports.

It is noted that the slightest attack on Iran's energy infrastructure and ports will result in a crushing and destructive response.

"In the event of such an attack, all oil and gas infrastructure in the region that is of interest to the United States and its Western allies would be burned and destroyed," the headquarters says.