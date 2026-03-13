Turkmen branch of Russia’s Tatneft seeks bids for lease of pump unit package
The Turkmenistan branch of Tatneft PJSC has opened a tender for the temporary lease of a pump unit package, including full technical maintenance and repair services. Interested companies can submit applications electronically within the specified deadline.
