Azerbaijan–Japan trade volume shows mixed trends in Jan. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The trade volume between Azerbaijan and Japan reached $20.9 million in January 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of $5.5 million, or 20.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Moreover, exports from Azerbaijan to Japan amounted to $1.27 million, an increase of more than $200,000, or 18.6%, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, imports from Japan to Azerbaijan totaled $19.6 million, down by $5.65 million, or 22.3%, compared to the previous year.

Over the same period, the total foreign trade volume of Azerbaijan was $3.53 billion, reflecting a decline of $1.5 billion, or 30.5%, compared to January 2025. Out of this total, exports accounted for $2.23 billion, a decrease of $802 million, or 26.4%, while imports totaled $1.30 billion, down by $750 million, or 36.5%. The positive trade balance stood at $933.6 million, which is $52.4 million, or 5.3%, lower than in the same period last year.